Police arrested a man for drug possession after reports he was trespassing at a Beatrice residence

Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday Beatrice police were called to the 200 block of North Sumner Street for reports that a man later identified as 32-year-old David S. Fentress was trespassing at the residence.

Dispatch noted that Fentress had allegedly picked up a syringe and walked out the door.

Arrest documents state police contacted Fentress in the area of Wiebe and Paddock streets, and he told them the owner of the residence had given him permission to be there.

He allegedly gave police permission to search a duffel bag he was carrying, and in it they found a used syringe and glass pipe with burnt residue on it.

Inside a glasses case they found four used syringes and a straw with a white crystal substance inside it.

A digital scale and a container with a white substance were also found. The container had 1.34 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

He was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.