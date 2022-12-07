Beatrice police arrest man for drug violations after traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations and resisting arrest following a traffic stop.

Police spotted a black Camaro driving eastbound at Sixth and Court streets on Tuesday with no license plates, and conducted a traffic stop.

Nicholas Heitman, 36, was identified as the driver, and did not have a driver’s license or registration paperwork with him.

A records check revealed Heitman had an active arrest warrant out of Jefferson County. When the officer attempted to place Heitman under arrest, documents state he resisted and wouldn't allow the officer to put him in handcuffs.

He attempted to escape the officer, and was taken to the ground where he continued to aggressively swing his arms at police. After a failed Taser deployment, he was placed in handcuffs.

During a search of his pockets, police found a large baggie of a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed over 2.5 ounces. Police also found nearly $4,500 in cash inside the center console.

He was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money and resisting arrest.