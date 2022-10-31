 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice police arrest man for felony shoplifting

Beatrice police arrested a man over the weekend for felony theft after taking a package of alcohol from a fueling station.

At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to Casey’s General Store at 1500 East Court Street, where a man had allegedly stolen a 10 pack of 50 ml Fireball whiskey bottles. The suspect left in a white pickup, and his license plate number was given to police.

The suspect was identified as 40-year old Christopher Haynes.

Haynes allegedly grabbed the alcohol and left the store with it behind his back under his shirt. The whiskey was valued at around $11.

Haynes was contacted, and told police he forgot his money and took the pack of whiskey, drinking all of them. He gave the package to police, which contained six empty bottles.

Arrest documents noted Hayne has prior shoplifting convictions from 2016 and 2018, making the third offense a felony.

Christopher Haynes

Christopher Haynes 
