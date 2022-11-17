Beatrice police arrest man for shooting woman in the leg

A woman is in stable condition at a Lincoln hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening.

Just before midnight, Beatrice police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Ninth Street for reports of a female with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Arrest documents state that upon arrival officers found a female victim on the floor as blood was pooling around her legs.

Blood was coming from her upper left leg from an apparent gunshot wound and the woman was pale and unresponsive. The officer placed a tourniquet around the woman’s leg.

The suspect, 35-year-old Mitchell Brooks, told police he was holding a pistol when the gun went off in his hand. He unloaded the gun and placed it on a counter prior to their arrival.

While en route to a hospital, the victim regained consciousness and told police Brooks was demonstrating how to stop a hammer from falling in case someone pointed a revolver at her.

Brooks was placed under arrest for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm at a person, use of a weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault.