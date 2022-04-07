Beatrice police arrest man for stolen checks

Beatrice police arrested a man in possession of stolen checks while serving a warrant early Thursday.

Just before 3 a.m. Beatrice police arrested 25-year-old Trey Saathoff on an active Jefferson County warrant.

Arrest documents state that prior to being transported, Saathoff requested his window be rolled down slightly due to claustrophobia.

When the vehicle was at a red light at Sixth and Lincoln streets en route to the jail, the officer noticed Saathoff was moving in the back, and saw in his mirror a white object fall to the ground outside from the open window.

The officer immediately searched the area outside the car, and found four separate checks from a victim in Lincoln that were not issued to Saathoff. One was issued to the woman Saathoff was with when he was arrested. Arrest documents state the victim had made two separate reports of stolen checks totaling $1,767.

In addition to the warrant, Saathoff was arrested for four counts of theft by receiving stolen property, four counts criminal possession of a forged instrument and tampering with physical evidence.

