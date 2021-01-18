Beatrice police arrest man for trespassing

Beatrice police arrested a man for trespassing after he attempted to kick in the door of a Beatrice home.

At around 8 p.m. Friday Beatrice police were called to the 1800 block of Scott Street to remove a man who was acting aggressively

Arrest documents state a victim identified the man as Sheldon Whitmore, from Lincoln. Whitmore was allegedly intoxicated and breaking things in the residence.

Whitmore left the residence voluntarily, but around 30 minutes later police were called called again when he returned and began banging on the door.

A neighbor called police and said he was trying to kick the door in.

Whitmore was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing.

