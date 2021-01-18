 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beatrice police arrest man for trespassing
View Comments
alert featured

Beatrice police arrest man for trespassing

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice police arrested a man for trespassing after he attempted to kick in the door of a Beatrice home.

At around 8 p.m. Friday Beatrice police were called to the 1800 block of Scott Street to remove a man who was acting aggressively

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Arrest documents state a victim identified the man as Sheldon Whitmore, from Lincoln. Whitmore was allegedly intoxicated and breaking things in the residence.

Whitmore left the residence voluntarily, but around 30 minutes later police were called called again when he returned and began banging on the door.

A neighbor called police and said he was trying to kick the door in.

Whitmore was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing.

Sheldon Whitmore

Sheldon Whitmore
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News