Beatrice police arrest stabbing suspect

An arrest was made Saturday night after police responded to a stabbing in Beatrice.

Just after 6 p.m. Beatrice police were called to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Meriwether St.

Dispatchers advised the suspect was applying pressure to the victim’s wound in the front yard of the residence.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Michael E. Tamerius, who allegedly told police he “screwed up” and stabbed the victim one time.

The wound was around one inch long and appeared to be a straight puncture on the abdomen.

Police said the victim was transported to a Lincoln hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Tamerius was interviewed by police, and arrest documents state he told them he was taking a nap with another person when the victim woke him up by yelling.

The two got into an argument, and Tamerius said he pulled out a pocket knife when the victim raised his fists, acting like he was going to throw a punch.

Tamerius then stabbed the victim at a downward angle. A 4 year old was present at the time of the stabbing.

Tamerius said he didn’t realize the victim was actually stabbed, and once he realized it he directed the victim outside and to lay down while he put pressure on the wound.

Police arrested Tamerius without incident for first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and child abuse.

