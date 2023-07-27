Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man after a brief foot pursuit in Beatrice.

On Wednesday night, Beatrice police were investigating a potential runaway situation involving 18-year-old Andrew Sorensen.

Sorensen was located at a residence in the 1200 block of Ella Street.

Arrest documents state Sorensen was in possession of somebody else’s phone, and when they took it from him to return it, Sorensen took off running toward the person’s residence.

He was found walking in an alley, and took off running through a residential area when ordered to stop. When caught by police, he allegedly resisted and was placed on the ground.

While cuffed, he refused to walk and had to be carried to the patrol vehicle, where he continued to refuse to comply with orders to get in.

He was placed under arrest for obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and attempted theft.