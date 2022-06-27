Beatrice police arrest two for numerous weapon, drug violations

Two people were arrested for numerous weapon and drug violations after driving more than 100 mph through Beatrice in attempt to evade police.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Beatrice police officer observed 25-year-old Payton Bishop exiting the Git N Split in Beatrice and driving a black Honda with a male passenger inside.

Arrest documents state the officer knew Bishop had a suspended license, and turned around to conduct a traffic stop. The car accelerated away from the officer, hitting an estimated speed of more than 100 mph on Market Street. Documents noted the officer reached 80 mph and was still unable to catch the Honda.

The officer suspected the car was traveling to a residence in the 1500 block of Market Street, and saw Bishop walking inside the residence. She was placed under arrest at that time for driving under suspension and willful reckless driving.

The vehicle was registered to a man police believed was the passenger, who fled on foot. The man was identified as 35-year-old Douglas May. Witnesses at the scene identified the man who ran as May.

Police inventoried the vehicle prior to having it towed and inside a purse was a baggie with a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. On the floor in the back of the vehicle was a black drawstring bag that contained two guns. One of the guns was loaded with an extended magazine.

Inside the bag was a prescription bottle with Bishop’s name on it, and a set of brass knuckles with spikes on the ends were also located.

The weapons were completely concealed, and arrest documents noted Bishop and May are both convicted felons prohibited from possessing dangerous weapons.

Bishop was ultimately arrested for two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension and three counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

May later went to the police station to ask about the vehicle. He allegedly admitted to being in the vehicle and running from police. He was placed under arrest for two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and three counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

