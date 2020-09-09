Beatrice police arrest Utah pair on drug charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice police arrested a pair of Utah residents Tuesday evening on drug charges after a report of a suspicious activity at the Beatrice south Casey’s General Store.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the gas station. Police were advised that a male and female had been sitting in a vehicle for approximately 45 minutes and the reporting party could hear glass breaking.

When police arrived there was only one vehicle in the parking lot and a woman was standing outside the vehicle while a man remained inside the car. The woman was identified as Bobbi Orullian, age 28, and the man was identified as Guy Hale, age 44, both of Utah.

As an officer talked with Hale he observed a marijuana smoking device in plain view sitting in a bloody sock in a cup holder of the vehicle. Orullian told officers she had used drugs in the past and was a recovering addict. She said she picked up some of her old property which may contain drug paraphernalia.