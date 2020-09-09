Beatrice police arrest Utah pair on drug charges

Beatrice police arrested a pair of Utah residents Tuesday evening on drug charges after a report of a suspicious activity at the Beatrice south Casey’s General Store.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the gas station. Police were advised that a male and female had been sitting in a vehicle for approximately 45 minutes and the reporting party could hear glass breaking.
When police arrived there was only one vehicle in the parking lot and a woman was standing outside the vehicle while a man remained inside the car. The woman was identified as Bobbi Orullian, age 28, and the man was identified as Guy Hale, age 44, both of Utah.
As an officer talked with Hale he observed a marijuana smoking device in plain view sitting in a bloody sock in a cup holder of the vehicle. Orullian told officers she had used drugs in the past and was a recovering addict. She said she picked up some of her old property which may contain drug paraphernalia.
When police searched the vehicle they found a small bag of methamphetamine and marijuana concentrate on a piece of wax paper inside the sock. Police also found a black case which contained two glass smoking devices that contained methamphetamine residue inside. Inside Orullian’s purse police also found numerous new and used syringes, and more traces of methamphetamine.
Hale told police that all of the drugs belonged to Orullian, however he admitted to knowing the drugs were in the vehicle. Hale also said he observed Orullian using the drugs.
Both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to the Gage County Detention Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.