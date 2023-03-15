Beatrice police arrested a woman for drug possession Wednesday after investigating a car in a Beatrice park after hours.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday a Beatrice police officer was patrolling in the area of Chautauqua Park and observed a dark colored sedan parked near the Sertoma building.

Arrest documents state the officer made contact with the driver, since the car was parked there after hours.

The driver and passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle, and the driver gave consent for the officer to search the car.

During the search, police found plastic and glass smoking devices in a bag on the passenger floorboard. A glass container was also found in a backpack that had items used for smoking methamphetamine.

Police searched the passenger, 29 year-old Brittany Kusek, and found a glass smoking pipe. Arrest documents state Kusek claimed ownership of the items, and a field test was positive for methamphetamine.

She was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.