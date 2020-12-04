Beatrice police deliver ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ toys

A convoy of police vehicles made its way to the Beatrice YMCA Friday morning to make a delivery area families look forward to each year.
For five years now, the Beatrice Police Department has hosted a “Stuff the Cruiser” event, asking the public to donate toys or money to help families in need.
From Nov. 27-29, the Beatrice Police Department set up shop outside the Beatrice Walmart with its mobile command bus for the event.
The collected toys were delivered to the YMCA, where they will be sorted and distributed during an event next Thursday.
Beatrice police officer Derrick Hosick said that toy donations were lower than the previous year, but more monetary donations were made.
“We got significant monetary donations,” he said. “Both the monetary donations and the toy donations are huge. It’s a lot to us. I look forward to this every year. It looks like it was a success. We delivered our part and now the YMCA kind of takes over things as far as the delivery of the toys and that part.”
Total monetary donations for the program were nearly $2,500.
YMCA’s Wellness Director, Shely Bauman said up to 400 children will receive toys thanks to the efforts of police.
“Overall, I think it’s been just an overwhelming with the response from the community,” she said. “Even during hard times for a lot of families, they still stepped up and donated. We were really thankful to see that.
“It’s one of my favorite ways to end the year because no matter what the year was like, it’s still just a surprise to see how many people take the time to go purchase gifts and tell us how much they enjoy giving back to this program.”
The program is income based for families to receive a gift, and participants previously filled out an application at the YMCA. Bauman said a family has never been turned down to receive a gift.
