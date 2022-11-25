Beatrice Police Department asking for help to stuff the cruiser

The Beatrice Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 84 is inviting the community to help “Stuff the Cruiser” with new toys on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Walmart. The cruiser is the Beatrice Police Department Mobile Command bus.

“We are accepting new toys for all ages, from infants to teens, to be distributed to families in need for Christmas,” said Sgt. Derrick Hosick. “Monetary donations will also be accepted and used for any age group lacking or for needed batteries.”

He said that a lot of people will be out doing shopping on Saturday and they are hoping people will pick up an extra gift to donate to the campaign.

This year the FOP is also working with Mary Family YMCA.

Shely Bauman, Director of Health and Wellness at the YMCA, said they are accepting applications after Thanksgiving until Dec. 5.

Bauman and Hosick noted they are working with several community organizations and non-profits this year.

Blue Valley Community Action, Blue Valley Behavioral Health, Sheepgate Women’s Treatment Center, the Legion Riders, CASA, the Willow Center, PALS Transitional Living Program, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Hope Crisis Center, Beatrice Community Preschool, and Healthy Families of America.

Exmark and Envision Landscape will each be hosting their own toy drive as well as helping sort gifts at the YMCA.

“We are really trying to make a bigger impact with the donations received,” Bauman said. “A lot of the non-profits work daily with families in the community that might need an extra hand during this season.”

She said last year the YMCA was able to serve 75 families and are hoping they can double the number to 150 this year.

“It will take a community effort, but we’ve never had to turn a family away,” she said.

Hosick said the FOP will be delivering the donations to the YMCA Friday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m.