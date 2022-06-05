Beatrice Police Department welcomes new chief

John Hickman has fond memories of his earliest interactions with police officers.

It’s not that he saw them as detached, cape-wearing heroes, but as real people who’d stop by for a chat, who’d remember and say his name.

Those moments, though he didn't know it at the time, became the foundation of his desire to work in policing, which led him to work across the country and eventually to Beatrice.

Hickman took over the Beatrice Police Department from longtime Chief Bruce Lang on Saturday, June 4. He said one of his priorities will be continuing and expanding what he referred to as community policing.

“Every interaction that law enforcement has with the public is a chance for community policing,” Hickman said. “If you do a traffic stop, that doesn’t necessarily need to be a negative interaction. You look for ways you can help people. It can just be saying hello to people, just getting out and talking to them. But you’ve got to hit every group of the community. You have to reach everyone.”

Hickman, who started leading the police department in Glendive, Montana, in 2019, started police work when he was about 21. He was born in South Carolina, and his father, a Baptist pastor, eventually relocated to North Carolina.

Hickman first took a job there. He moved around the country and even went overseas as a contractor with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan for just shy of two years.

“I worked for the Army, doing investigations,” he said. “In 23 months, I moved all over Afghanistan. I really enjoyed it over there. I got to do a lot of things to help.”

In Beatrice, Hickman said he wants to walk further down the path Lang set out on.

“There’s nothing major I want to see changed,” Hickman said. “Chief Lang has done a really great job. He’s a kind of chief I would have liked to work under… I just want to keep that going.”

Hickman said he also wants to focus on transparency and using technology to better

“I want to prioritize becoming more transparent,” he said. “Terms like ‘community policing’ and ‘transparency’ often are just words. They sound great when you're giving a speech, but then there's no action. I want to get past the words.”

To that end, Hickman said he will work with the press and on social media to give the community the information it needs.

“Even if we can’t give all the information, I want to focus on what information we can give,” he said.

Hickman said the past several years of tumult in policing, especially since the killing of George Floyd, came with an opportunity for police forces.

"There's a lot of anger, and I don't believe it's necessarily undo," he said. "To a certain extent, a lot of agencies did it to ourselves... We weren't all transparent. We weren't well established in the communities. That's where the cracks are... This has shined lights on those problems. As a profession as a whole, we have to do better."

Hickman brought his wife, Elizabeth, and two children, Savanna and Colton, to Beatrice with him. His other son, Austin, serves in the military.

Hickman said he’s enjoyed the trajectory of his career, from officer to administrator. He said his work in Glendive helped give him the skills he needs to serve well in Beatrice.

“When I was young, I was all fired up, and I was probably in it for some of the excitement,” he said. “But I stayed in it for different reasons. I stayed it in because I like helping people. And that may sound cliché, but you really get a sense of satisfaction by being able to help people. You can show up on some one’s worst day and make it better.”

Hickman said he hopes to connect with people. As two of his kids are enrolled in Beatrice Public Schools, he said he is excited for for the fall and the beginning of sports seasons.

“I’m looking forward to working with the community,” he said. “I enjoy the ability to get out and meet people.”

