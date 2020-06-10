Beatrice police investigating Wednesday morning robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beatrice police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police chief Bruce Lang said the robbery occurred in the 600 block of Garden Street at around 2 a.m.

He said two men who were masked and armed with the knife.

Lang said items of value were taken from the home, and nobody was injured. Officials are investigating the robbery, and anyone with information can contact the Beatrice Police Department at 402-223-4080.

