Beatrice police make drug arrest after traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a woman for drug violations following a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

Just before 8:30 p.m. an officer was patrolling in the area of Sixth and Court streets when he spotted a white van headed eastbound with no license plates.

Arrest documents state the officer conducted a traffic stop, and a female identified as 42-year-old Danyelle Watford was sitting on a passenger seat holding a black purse.

The owner gave consent for the officer to search the vehicle, and the purse was sitting on the passenger’s seat. Inside was a glass stem commonly used for smoking methamphetamine that was covered in a burnt white residue.

Watford stated the purse was hers, and she was placed under arrest. During a search of Watford, police found a pink micro baggie with a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Watford was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.