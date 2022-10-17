Beatrice police make drug arrest after traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations following a weekend traffic stop.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday a Beatrice police officer was on patrol in the 900 block of Ella Street when he spotted a black sedan pass the intersection without making a complete stop at the stop sign, traveling at around 15-20 mph.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as 38-year-old Gregory Louis II.

Arrest documents state that Louis was sweating, appeared nervous and his hands were shaking as he looked for his registration. The officer observed a metal straw pipe with burn residue in the center console area of the vehicle.

The officer told Louis he was going to search the vehicle, and Louis allegedly told the officer he had a bag of marijuana and a marijuana pipe in his pocket.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found clear baggie with a white substance identified as methamphetamine, a digital scale with a white substance on it, a grinder and a case with wax THC concentrate inside it.

When the officer attempted to place Louis in the patrol car, he resisted the officer and began yelling profanities.

He was ultimately placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer and violating a stop sign.