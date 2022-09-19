 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Beatrice police make drug arrest following traffic stop

  • 0

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations following a weekend traffic stop.

On Saturday a Beatrice police officer spotted a white Pontiac Grand Prix heading west in the 600 block of Bell Street approaching Sixth Street.

Arrest documents state the officer saw the vehicle run the stop sign at the intersection and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer spoke with the driver, identified as 41-year-old John Meyer, and smelled marijuana inside the vehicle.

The officer advised Meyer he was going to search the vehicle, and located a glass smoking device with a white substance.

Meyer was placed in handcuffs, and during a continued search of the vehicle authorities found a small baggie with a crystal substance identified as methamphetamine. Also in the vehicle was a green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana and several marijuana smoking devices.

People are also reading…

Also in the vehicle was an open container of beer.

Meyer was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container violation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No age limit to wanting mom

No age limit to wanting mom

As many of you know, I go to my farm for peace and quiet. It is something that I do to regenerate my spirit, but not after Saturday. At least …

Spreading hope

Spreading hope

The Beatrice Middle School Hopesters met for the first time during the new school year on Friday, Sept. 9.

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: STD cases surged in the United States in 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News