Beatrice police make drug arrest following traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug violations following a weekend traffic stop.

On Saturday a Beatrice police officer spotted a white Pontiac Grand Prix heading west in the 600 block of Bell Street approaching Sixth Street.

Arrest documents state the officer saw the vehicle run the stop sign at the intersection and conducted a traffic stop.

The officer spoke with the driver, identified as 41-year-old John Meyer, and smelled marijuana inside the vehicle.

The officer advised Meyer he was going to search the vehicle, and located a glass smoking device with a white substance.

Meyer was placed in handcuffs, and during a continued search of the vehicle authorities found a small baggie with a crystal substance identified as methamphetamine. Also in the vehicle was a green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana and several marijuana smoking devices.

Also in the vehicle was an open container of beer.

Meyer was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container violation.