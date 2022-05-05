 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice police make drug arrest

Beatrice police arrested a woman for drug violations Wednesday as part of an investigation into illegal narcotics use in Gage County.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. a Beatrice police officer, at the request of Gage County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to the 600 block of West Court Street to arrest a suspect as part of a narcotics investigation. Arrest documents state that upon arrival, police spotted 32-year-old Ryan Justice, of Beatrice, sitting on a couch in the living room.

Arrest documents state a second person was taken into custody and Justice was detained. The residence was searched and under a couch cushion directly next to where Justice was sitting, police found 15 yellow round pills identified as Diazepam, a schedule 4 substance. Police searched Justice’s purse and found numerous glass pipes with burnt marijuana residue and a grinder with fresh marijuana residue.

Justice was placed under arrest, and while being searched at the Gage County Detention Center authorities found a baggie with approximately .3 grams of alleged marijuana in her bra.

Justice was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Ryan Justice

