Beatrice police make drug arrest

Beatrice police arrested a woman for drug offenses after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday.

Police were called to Riverside Park regarding a vehicle complaint where someway was reported to be driving all over the road before parking in the area.

An officer made contact with a male and two females in the vehicle. Arrest documents state one of the females was drinking from a red cup.

The male allegedly refused to identify himself and was detained.

Open alcohol containers were seen in the vehicle, and the red cup appeared to contain beer.

The two females were removed from the vehicle, and a search of open alcoholic containers in the vehicle was conducted.

Police searched a bag belonging to Rachel A. Carter, 41, and a large bag of chips was partially covering an opened small black bag within the largest compartment of the purse, which contained a rose-gold colored object identified as a marijuana grinder.