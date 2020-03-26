Beatrice police make drug arrest

Beatrice police arrested a woman for drug offenses after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday.
Police were called to Riverside Park regarding a vehicle complaint where someway was reported to be driving all over the road before parking in the area.
An officer made contact with a male and two females in the vehicle. Arrest documents state one of the females was drinking from a red cup.
The male allegedly refused to identify himself and was detained.
Open alcohol containers were seen in the vehicle, and the red cup appeared to contain beer.
The two females were removed from the vehicle, and a search of open alcoholic containers in the vehicle was conducted.
Police searched a bag belonging to Rachel A. Carter, 41, and a large bag of chips was partially covering an opened small black bag within the largest compartment of the purse, which contained a rose-gold colored object identified as a marijuana grinder.
Documents state the object was visible without needing to remove the bag of chips and directly next to the grinder was a plastic baggie with a green leafy substance inside. The officer then completed a more thorough search of the purse, which contained Carter's identification and other items identifying the purse as hers.
A glasses case which contained a glass pipe with white residue, and two straws with white residue were found in the purse and were identified as methamphetamine.
More marijuana and paraphernalia was obtained from the same glasses case, including smoking pipes, rolled marijuana cigarettes and more marijuana, all still being less than one ounce.
Carter was placed under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
