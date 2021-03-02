Beatrice police see decline in 2020 arrests from previous years

“It’s pretty seamless, and that’s a good thing,” Lang said, “but the first thing that the principals will tell you, whether it be elementary, middle school or high school across the country, is that mental health issues are really difficult to handle and are pretty prevalent.”

Council member Ted Fairbanks questioned that if mental health cases are so prevalent, why are the officers’ training hours not largely pertaining to mental health.

“As we go forward in this next year, we’ll absolutely search out any and every mental health training that we can get for the officers that we can find,” Lang said. “My experience has been finding good training like that is very difficult. Finding training is not that difficult, finding good training for that is. But you’re 100% correct in that we need to make sure we tailor our training and our education of our officers towards those things that our community is dealing with.”

Lang said that another project affected by the pandemic, and a goal that the department is looking to bring back in 2021, is their community relations programs.

“We’re really itching to get back to our Lunch with a Cop program, our community connection program, just the different things we do like that around in our community,” Lang said. “We really miss being able to do that and interact with the community. We’re hoping that in 2021 we get this thing behind us so that we can get back out there and feel like we can get better connected with our community. That’s kind of one of our goals for the year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.