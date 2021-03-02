Beatrice police see decline in 2020 arrests from previous years

Beatrice Police officers made 723 arrests in 2020, a decline from the 907 arrests made in 2019.
The arrest number is the third lowest within the past decade, with the lowest being 673 arrests in 2015.
Police Chief Bruce Lang explained the annual report during a city council meeting Monday evening, explaining the decline in arrests is likely an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As you can imagine, 2020 was a challenging year for all of us,” Lang said. “For the law enforcement community it was also a bit unusual. Our call load was down somewhat based on just people being in quarantine, being at home more, businesses being closed, and all of the things that associate with activity. Activity generates police activity. So since those things were reduced, our numbers were down a little bit in 2020.”
The department had 25,263 calls for service, the lowest received in the last five years. With emergency calls that were duplicated or canceled, total calls were 30,114.
Of those calls, roughly 402 were about child abuse or neglect, 201 about adult abuse and 61 about sexual assault or rape.
Of the 723 arrests, roughly 123 or 17% were for drug violations. Comparatively, in 2019 there were 257 arrests for drug violations. Roughly 46 or 37% of the drug arrests in 2020 were for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roughly 194 arrests were alcohol-related, compared to the 151 arrests in 2019. In 2020, 91 of those alcohol arrests for were Driving While Intoxicated.
While the number of traffic stops decreased from 5,538 in 2019 to 4,920 in 2020, Lang explained that the increased rate of citations is also due to the pandemic.
“Especially this last year when we just didn’t do as much traffic enforcement,” Lang said. “There was a period of time where we were not doing minor offences, just because of the contact issue…What that means is if they did stop somebody, it was probably a little more serious than what you would see maybe.”
The department saw a couple of staff changes last year, including the resignation of dispatcher Adam Turner, the hiring of dispatchers Debbie Burroughs and George Anderson Benson, and the transfer of Callie Lamkin from full-time dispatcher to part-time.
Lang said victim assistance coordinator Kerri McGrury has left the department and made a career change over more than 20 years of service, and that they’re looking to replace that position within the next couple of weeks.
“It’s mindboggling,” Lang said. “We’re still seeing 750 to 800 new victims of crime that we’re dealing with and supporting and providing services for.”
Lang said last week, night sergeant Doug Coon, who has also been with the department for over 20 years, has decided to leave and make a career change.
“This business does somewhat wear on you…Those are some of the things that we’re dealing with,” Lang said. “When you lose employees, it does a lot for new promotions. That’s somewhat healthy, and gives people chances to move up in the organization. So that’s a positive, but you certainly hate to lose the experience that we’re losing here.”
Lang spent the majority of his annual report discussion with the city council talking about the department’s mental health calls, an issue he also brought up last year in his 2019 report.
In 2020, the department received 235 calls about unspecified mental health issues, an increase from the 199 calls in 2019.
“Mental health issues in our community, in our state and in our nation are significant,” Lang said. “Our police officers are assessing two people out of every three days, roughly, for serious mental illness, and making assessments whether those people are a danger to themselves or others and acting accordingly. It’s something that in visiting with the schools, they’re seeing a tremendous amount of mental health issues, and that spills over into the kinds of things that our police officers are dealing with every day. It seems like it’s certainly not getting better, it’s getting worse. It’s a challenge.”
Lang said that the department has a network with the Treatment Assessment Screening Center or TASC corporation to connect individuals to on-call mental health professionals remotely.
“They’re there 24/7, and they will privately visit with those people and kind of give us some feedback as to how critical the crisis is that they’re in, what they best recommend,” Lang explained.
Lang said the Beatrice Community Hospital has developed a telehealth mental health service with Bryan Health in Lincoln, and that the department has access to those resources.
Telehealth is the distribution of health-related services and information online and over the phone.
“And in Nebraska, if a person is deemed to be a danger to themselves or others, a police officer can then have that person committed and evaluated for 72 hours,” Lang said. “We’re the only ones that can do that. A doctor can’t do it…We can do that, and we have a contract with a service in Lincoln at Bryan Hospital, so we do take folks up there, as well, on an involuntary basis. That’s kind of a last resort.”
Council member Gary Barnard asked how the department works with Beatrice Public Schools regarding mental health cases.
Lang said the School Resource Officers receive reports each morning of cases regarding a student or their parents, so they in turn can work with the students or with the school. He said if the student has an issue in the school, the SROs and schools work with the police department.
“It’s pretty seamless, and that’s a good thing,” Lang said, “but the first thing that the principals will tell you, whether it be elementary, middle school or high school across the country, is that mental health issues are really difficult to handle and are pretty prevalent.”
Council member Ted Fairbanks questioned that if mental health cases are so prevalent, why are the officers’ training hours not largely pertaining to mental health.
“As we go forward in this next year, we’ll absolutely search out any and every mental health training that we can get for the officers that we can find,” Lang said. “My experience has been finding good training like that is very difficult. Finding training is not that difficult, finding good training for that is. But you’re 100% correct in that we need to make sure we tailor our training and our education of our officers towards those things that our community is dealing with.”
Lang said that another project affected by the pandemic, and a goal that the department is looking to bring back in 2021, is their community relations programs.
“We’re really itching to get back to our Lunch with a Cop program, our community connection program, just the different things we do like that around in our community,” Lang said. “We really miss being able to do that and interact with the community. We’re hoping that in 2021 we get this thing behind us so that we can get back out there and feel like we can get better connected with our community. That’s kind of one of our goals for the year.”