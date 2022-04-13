Beatrice popcorn stand featured in passport program

A staple of downtown Beatrice will represent Gage County this year on the Nebraska Passport Program.

Traubel’s Popcorn Stand is the only Beatrice stop on this year’s program, which helps people discover “hidden gems” across the state.

Kathie Menck, a board member of Community Possibilities, the group behind the popcorn stand at the intersection of Fifth and Court streets, said it's an honor to be included, and was also a surprise.

“Last year we decided to apply for it and then we found out back in March we were selected,” she said. “It’s going to bring a number of people into Beatrice. We’ve been trying to do research and figure out what we need to do, because especially in May we’ll have quite a few people. It’s kind of surprising that we made it, but we have kind of a unique business there as a popcorn stand."

The 2022 Nebraska Passport Program runs from May 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.

Menck said the program has 70 stops, and around 200 applications were submitted.

The original popcorn stand was located across the street from the current stand and operated for 50 years starting in 1937.

The stand closed in 1987, and decades later Community Possibilities formed to recreate the historic stand, with money from sales going to a variety of organizations. There is also a wide variety of flavors available to purchase.

“We have different flavors,” Menck said. “We have caramel corn, which is our best seller and we usually have sea salt caramel, which has been a big seller. Cinnamon has also been a favorite of people. Right now we’re doing a triple play, which is caramel, strawberry and chocolate for if you can’t decide what you want.”

Candy varieties are also available at the popcorn stand.

For several years -- the stand opened around eight years ago -- groups could volunteer to run the stand and keep a portion of the profits, though that changed two years ago and now the six board members operate the stand.

“We did that until COVID came and then we closed down for a while,” Menck said. “Then we just opened up a minimum amount of time and found out it works out really well if the six of us staff it and we donate the money. We haven’t brought that back with the groups like we used to and probably won’t at this point.”

Menck added there will likely be a need for a few volunteers to help with the stand during the peak passport season this year when they expect more business.

She said last year the stand supported 20-30 organizations, and raised around $500-$1,000 each month.

