Beatrice post office welcomes new postmaster

During a heat wave that brought daily temperatures well into the 90s last week, the Beatrice Post Office went without air conditioning.

Sitting in her office, the new postmaster Jodi Berke, sighed as hot and humid gusts came in through open windows.

“Now [the carriers] can’t come in and cool off,” Berke said. “It’s sad when you’re at the front window and you’re sweating.”

Berke takes the problem in stride. As the new postmaster, it falls to her to put out fires and take on headaches.

Berke has climbed the ladder of postal work since she first took a position as a rural carrier in Wymore. Berke said her father did some postal work, but she never thought of following in his steps; her dreams didn’t come in the shape of stamped white envelopes and metal mail boxes.

“I went to SCC for architecture and drafting,” she said. “My father convinced me that I should give it a shot.”

So Berke and her husband both took the civil service exam and went to work in Wymore.

There, long stretches of country roads could make work a lonely business. And though Berke didn’t initially set out for postal work, she quickly took a liking to it.

“I always had such a passion for it, so I took on different jobs,” she said.

Berke came to Beatrice as a clerk and began helping out wherever she could.

“I’ve always bled blue,” Berke said, affirming her loyalty to the United States Postal Service.

After about seven years as a clerk, Berke took the position of supervisor at Beatrice for the last eight years.

“So I’m a familiar face here,” she said. “I’ve been here for a long time.”

Berke took the role of postmaster in late February after serving a couple of stints as an interim postmaster. She now oversees the office’s more than 30 employees, who empty the backrooms of its letters and packages every day across nine city routes and five rural routes.

Berke said the mail industry has changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot less downtime,” she said. “It’s constant work… People are having more things delivered, and we need to be on that… It’s a trying time, and a lot of people rely on us.”

Berke said it’s also been a struggle to find workers, and part shortages caused by supply chain issues affect everything from vehicle repairs to the air conditioning.

Bekre said she wants to work right alongside her employees as the field continues to change. She said she takes a hands-on approach in her leadership.

“When it’s hot outside, I’ll go and buy Gatorades, and I’ll take it to the carriers,” she said. “It lets them know I’m thinking of them and supporting them… I like to do that myself.”

Berke said she wants to take that sense of service to every aspect of her job. She said she wants the community to know and trust the office. To that end, the post office is hosting an open house, where customers can get to know Berke, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Friday.

“I want our customers to realize that we are here,” she said. “We all care about our job. I’m here to help you if you need me to… My heart is here… And I know there’s a lot I can’t control, but I want people here in town to know we’re here for them. I want them to see us and know us and come to us if they have an issue.”

