Beatrice prepares for high school graduation

Beatrice High School’s Class of 2022 will take center stage at a ceremony celebrating their graduation this Sunday at 3 p.m.

The ceremony will feature speakers and a presentation of diplomas in the Beatrice High School gym.

Three seniors—Raquel Moore, Caleb Jones and Taylor Oblinger—spoke about their time at Beatrice and their hopes for the future. All three attended Lincoln Elementary School.

Moore, at the beginning of her senior year, dealt with the crumbling of her almost lifelong dream to join the Air Force.

“I had been wanting to enlist in the military for a really, really long time,” she said. “I had actually gone through a MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station).”

Moore said she has underdeveloped Eustachian tubes, which connect the middle ear with the nasal-sinus cavity.

“So when I would fly or anything like that, it would be really painful,” she said. “It felt like I’d be getting stabbed in the ears.”

Moore had tubes put in her ears to get rid of that pressure, but that was medically disqualifying.

“I had to figure out very last minute what my plans were,” she said. “It seemed like all my friends had their future planned. I felt like I was extremely behind.”

Moore also struggled with an injury in her wrestling career, tearing her ACL. Despite all that, she will wrestle at Chadron State College while studying forensic psychology next year.

Jones experienced a similar kind of adversity in his athletic life. Born with a bone condition called osteochondritis, Jones struggled getting the right amount of blood flow around his bones, meaning they could get weak and break more easily.

“I’ve had three knee surgeries,” he said. “I had one my freshman year and two my sophomore year… I was able to come back my junior year and start varsity and got all-conference and all-district. And I kept a strong career my senior year.”

Jones will play in the Shrine Bowl this summer, and will play football at Iowa Western Community College. Jones said he’s undecided on his major as of now.

Oblinger took on all she could her junior year. She struggled to balance her home life, school life and involvement in numerous activities with her decision to take a certified nursing assistant course.

“Being involved with cheer and track and taking this CNA course was really hard,” she said.

She will start taking her general education at Beatrice SCC, and then she said she will get her associates degree in nursing from the SCC in Lincoln. After that, she said she would go to UNMC for a bachelors in nursing and Creighton for a masters to become a nurse practitioner.

“My mom is a really good nurse, and so is my grandma,” she said. “The way they come home and talk about their day, they’re so excited. And it just makes me want to jump in and help save lives, too.”

The three said they will take many of the lessons they learned from Beatrice with them long after they’ve taken off their graduation robes. They said their class embodies the school slogan, “One school, one family.”

“We always helped each other to get better,” Jones said.

The class flower is the Orange Zinnia. The senior class motto is, “Cherish yesterday, live for today, reach for tomorrow.”

