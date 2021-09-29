Beatrice prepares for postponed Clean City event

Spring cleaning has extended to fall this year, as Beatrice prepares for its Clean City event next week.
Last May, 1,249 households participated in the three-day event, leaving large, heavy items outside to be collected by the city.
Street and landfill superintendent Jason Moore said the event was delayed to October this year due to the city taking on garbage collection services in April, and the street department having several projects over the spring and summer. He said after next week, the city will reevaluate when to have the next clean city event.
“I don’t necessarily like the spring, because when we had it in April, sometimes the weather is less than predictable. We’ve had snow, we’ve had colder weather, and it makes it rough when we’re out there trying to do clean city,” Moore explained.
The schedule for clean city week this year is addresses east of Sixth Street, south of Dorsey Street, north of Court Street, and west of 19th Street on Monday, Oct. 4, Hoyle's Trailer Park and all addresses west of Sixth Street on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and addresses south of Court Street, east of Sixth Street, and east of 19th Street on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
To participate, each residence must register their address prior to their scheduled collection day, then place acceptable items curbside of their street address by 6a.m. on that day.
The city’s website states that there will be no alley collection, and asks that no items are placed at the curb prior to Friday, Oct. 1. It further states that the city Street Department will collect up to one truckload per residence, and that they reserve the right to refuse an item if it is not within the intent of the program, or is considered unreasonable. Any items left on a curb after the scheduled collection day are considered unacceptable.
Acceptable items for collection include large appliances like stoves or refrigerators, furniture like couches or dressers, rolled carpets, lawnmowers with gas or oil drained, exercise equipment, and empty burn or trash barrels.
Unaccepted items include brush, logs, tree stumps, leaves, grass, tires, batteries, gas cans, propane tanks, paint, chemicals, oil, pesticides, lumber, drywall, shingles, concrete blocks, wood pallets, or any items that could fit in a Midwest Area Refuse Solutions trash can with the lid closed.
“This is a large item pick up, and that’s strictly what it’s intended for,” Moore said. “People have to abide by the rules. There were years past when we had boxes of baby diapers that were put out there, and bags of garbage. You have garbage service for that. This is not for us to help clean up the garbage you have in your home, this is for your items that may be too large for you to get to the landfill.”
Mattresses and box springs will not be collected at the curb. Instead, a roll-off dumpster will be placed at the intersection of First and Ella streets during all three days of the clean city events for residents to dispose of those items.
A map outlining each day of the event, and a link to register can be found at beatrice.ne.gov/street/page/clean-city-event