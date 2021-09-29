Beatrice prepares for postponed Clean City event

The city’s website states that there will be no alley collection, and asks that no items are placed at the curb prior to Friday, Oct. 1. It further states that the city Street Department will collect up to one truckload per residence, and that they reserve the right to refuse an item if it is not within the intent of the program, or is considered unreasonable. Any items left on a curb after the scheduled collection day are considered unacceptable.

Acceptable items for collection include large appliances like stoves or refrigerators, furniture like couches or dressers, rolled carpets, lawnmowers with gas or oil drained, exercise equipment, and empty burn or trash barrels.

Unaccepted items include brush, logs, tree stumps, leaves, grass, tires, batteries, gas cans, propane tanks, paint, chemicals, oil, pesticides, lumber, drywall, shingles, concrete blocks, wood pallets, or any items that could fit in a Midwest Area Refuse Solutions trash can with the lid closed.