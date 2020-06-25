Beatrice prepares for weekend ball tournaments under phase three of DHM

Attendees are required to social distance between different groups, and cannot sit or stand near the team benches or dugouts. Post-game handshakes or interaction between teams are prohibited.

When games end, the leaving team must sanitize the dugout or bench area, and attendees and players must leave the playing area and return to their cars immediately after the game. Fans for upcoming games must remain in their cars during player warm ups, and will be permitted to come to the field once the team they are there to watch enters the playing area.

Players must bring their own beverage and snacks to consume during and after practices and games, and cannot share drinking fountains or coolers. Similarly, the use of sunflower seeds, tobacco products, and spitting while practicing or playing is prohibited.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the flooding last week did not greatly impact the games played at the Scott Street Ballfields that weekend, and said it should not impact the games this weekend, either.