Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education approves budget

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education held a special budget and tax request meeting on Thursday evening to approve its budget.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander reviewed the budget, as required by Legislative Bill 644.

“The financing and educational programming that supports the best interest of students attending Beatrice Public Schools will always be the primary goal in our budget process,” Alexander said.

During the public forum portion of the hearing, Jim Nelson asked questions regarding the inflated budget compared to the history of the actual revenue and expenditures.

“There could be a tornado, an injury or a piece of equipment could break down,” Alexander said. “We have no way of knowing what could happen.”

Also, during the public forum, Missy Timmerman, Beatrice Community Preschool Director, and Kevin Jansen, principal of Lincoln and Stoddard elementary schools, made statements of support to the budget and the opportunity to have a new elementary building in which to work.

Board of Education President Eric Trusty previously released a statement regarding the district’s tax levy.

"The district levy is capped at $1.05 by state statute when you add the general fund levy ($0.909) and the building fund levy ($0.139) together to total $1.048," he said. "No school in the state can go over that levy of $1.05 between the general and building fund. The past year, the district had a general fund levy of 94-cents and the coming year, that levy would decrease to 90-cents under the proposed budget. The district's building fund levy would go from 10.6 cents to nearly 14-cents. Increased valuations set by the county will increase our revenue, it is not a tax asking increase but a by-product of the increase in valuations.

“Regardless of the new building project we would have moved our levy to the building fund to cover needed maintenance and reconditioning of the old buildings. In short it’s a choice to recondition old buildings and continue to operate inefficiently in areas of personnel and safety, or upgrade to a new building that meets the goals of providing a building that meets code."

Alexander explained that the budget was divided into sections dedicated to the general fund, depreciation fund, employee benefit fund, activities fund, school nutrition fund, bond fund, special building fund and qualified capital purpose undertaking fund.

As of Sept. 1, there were 2,107 students enrolled for the 2022-23 school year. The figure was an increase from the previous year of 2,044.

“This number is important in the state aid equation,” said Alexander.

A discussion of the Tax Equity Educational Support Act was also held. The legislature adopted the equation in 1990, but has been modified.

“Need minus resources equals state aid,” said Alexander. “When evaluations go up, state aid goes down.”

Beatrice Public Schools is one of 86 school districts that is an equalized district. There are 246 school districts in Nebraska.

Alexander reviewed information on history of state aid, evaluations and actual disbursements.

“The budget reflects anticipated expenditures,” he said. “We have a budget in place and we budget for the worst case scenario in all areas.”

The school board voted unanimously to approve the budget as presented. In addition, the school board voted to adopt Resolution 2223 setting the Property Tax Request.

Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of Beatrice Public Schools will decrease from last year’s budget by -1.13%.