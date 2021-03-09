Beatrice Public Schools maintains mask mandate

Beatrice Public Schools’ mask mandate will continue for at least another month.
The decision to continue with the mask mandate was reached by the Board of Education after lengthy discussion during its regular monthly meeting on Monday night, where four members of the public spoke, all in opposition of the mandate.
Many of the comments cited relaxed recommendations from other schools, states and health organizations, and asked Beatrice Public Schools to join the growing list of organizations easing its stance on masking.
“Forced masking doesn’t make any statistical difference in the spread of a virus,” said Beatrice resident Ashley Mason. “Please vote tonight to allow students the right to wear a mask if their families want them in a mask. Your current policy is now outdated by the CDC standards and masks should be optional as the CDC has currently changed its stance from required to recommended.”
Two members of the Board of Education, Erin Chadwick and Eric Book, expressed a firm desire to end the mandate. Chadwick made a motion Monday to end the mandate entirely, though her motion was defeated with a vote of 5-2. Chadwick and Book voted to end the mandate.
“Have you considered the mental health of the rest of the student population this year?” Chadwick said. “Unfortunately, there’s very little known about the effects of masking students for eight hours a day. Someday we’ll know those effects, but with the mental health crisis rising before the pandemic started it’s hard to imagine this issue won’t be compounded by the pandemic itself.”
Book added that tasking teachers with enforcing the mask mandate in their classrooms has taken some of the focus away from education.
“My kids struggle with things at school and I guess it would take a child crying in your arms uncontrollably coming home from school, not being bullied, but that’s what my kids feel like when a teacher is taking more time to be a mask policeman than to teach,” he said. “I don’t see that enthusiasm on their face and the joy of them having school.”
Board members Janet Byars, Doris Martin, Jon Zimmerman, Lisa Pieper and Eric Trusty voted to continue with the mandate.
“I would like to ask that we put an end to the insulting mentality of statistics in this pandemic,” Byars said. “The most haunting comments I have heard are that, 'It’s only 104 dead children,' or 'It’s only a small percentage of children died. Kids die, it happens.' Those are very easy things to say when it’s not your child, or your close family member or friend.”
After the vote to end the mandate failed, Martin made a second motion to continue the mandate until the April meeting, when it would be brought back as an action item for continued discussion. Martin indicated that since staff members recently had the opportunity to receive a vaccination, waiting another month would give those who were recently vaccinated a greater level of protection.
“I just think that at that point the people who were vaccinated will have waited the appropriate amount of time,” she said. “We had 60% choose to get vaccinated. That would be a more prudent time to do away with the mask mandate. I just think we’re so close, I think we can hang on a little bit more to make sure the people who took the vaccination, it will be safe for them.”
On Friday roughly 225 staff members at BPS were given the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a single dose.