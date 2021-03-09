Beatrice Public Schools maintains mask mandate

Beatrice Public Schools’ mask mandate will continue for at least another month.

The decision to continue with the mask mandate was reached by the Board of Education after lengthy discussion during its regular monthly meeting on Monday night, where four members of the public spoke, all in opposition of the mandate.

Many of the comments cited relaxed recommendations from other schools, states and health organizations, and asked Beatrice Public Schools to join the growing list of organizations easing its stance on masking.

“Forced masking doesn’t make any statistical difference in the spread of a virus,” said Beatrice resident Ashley Mason. “Please vote tonight to allow students the right to wear a mask if their families want them in a mask. Your current policy is now outdated by the CDC standards and masks should be optional as the CDC has currently changed its stance from required to recommended.”

Two members of the Board of Education, Erin Chadwick and Eric Book, expressed a firm desire to end the mandate. Chadwick made a motion Monday to end the mandate entirely, though her motion was defeated with a vote of 5-2. Chadwick and Book voted to end the mandate.