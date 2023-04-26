The Beatrice downtown area recently received a designation as a creative district.

Main Street Executive Director Michael Sothan said it was something that started outside of Beatrice.

“The legislature funded a statewide effort for creative districts and its run by the Nebraska Arts Council,” he said. “We knew it was something that we wanted to be a part of but we didn’t have the capacity to complete it.”

Main Street Marketing and Events Coordinator Morgan Fox said it was a lengthy application process.

“We had to include all types of data and make a lot of phone calls to complete the application,” she said.

One of the sections required the number of creative jobs in the community which had a broad definition to include the theatres, the Gage County Historical Museum, artists, and restaurants. Some of the not so obvious jobs like creative manufacturing and unique shopping.

Events such as Homestead Days, Night of the Great Pumpkin and the Gravel Road Bike Ride were also included in the application.

“It was almost easier to say what would not be included,” Sothan said. “Beatrice had a number of assets.”

Another portion of the application included a strategic plan with a five-year budget. Fox noted the importance of partnerships with organizations such as the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Beatrice, and Community Players.

“Beatrice was such an ideal community for this program,” Fox said. “It really showed the arts to be an economic driver.

“The entire community was involved in this process."

Fox has been identified as the District Administrator of the creative district in Beatrice.

Sothan noted the next steps involves leveraging the designation.

“We hope to use it as a financial resource for the grant opportunities and also the promotional aspect that it brings,” he said. “We are currently making an application for grant funding to update the holiday lighting downtown. Each fiscal year we can apply for up to $250,000 in funding.”

Sothan said they are still trying to navigate some boundaries of the program.

There are nine creative districts in Nebraska, but several communities are continuing to work towards the designation. It can include communities or neighborhoods.

“Art is so much of what brings joy to our lives,” Fox said.

A ribbon cutting for the creative district is planned with the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce on May 25.

In addition to the work that is being done with the new designation, Main Street has been planning the Beatrice Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival being held on May 13 from 4-7 p.m. A VIP hour will be held from 3-4 p.m.

The beer and spirits vendors will be in Charles Park meeting attendees personally. Tall Tree Tastings is working to showcase Nebraska wines and will also be in the park.

Fox said the vendor that they are most excited about Capital View Winery.

“They had worked with Paul Kaufman on a wine before his passing and they are allowing that to be premiered at the event,” she said. “The wine is called Remembrance.”

Tickets can be purchased from a link on Main Street’s Facebook page or on the website. Early bird tickets can be purchased before May 1 for $25. May 1 to May 13 the tickets are $30. VIP tickets are also available. Designated driver tickets are available for $15.

Tastings are unlimited with price of ticket. Food trucks will be onsite; however, the price of food is not included in the ticket price. Live music will also be playing throughout the afternoon and evening.

“There is something for everyone,” Sothan said.

The 21+ event is a fundraiser for Main Street Beatrice.

“It has a big impact on what we can do for and with our community,” he said.

Fox noted that everything they do at Main Street is connected.