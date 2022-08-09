Beatrice receives grant for family literacy

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education met on Monday, August 8, to to discuss a literacy grant and approve resolutions that will affect the beginning of the school year.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander discussed Beatrice's approval for the $65,000 Family Literacy Grant, which spans two years and will require two upcoming training sessions.

"We've never had this before," Alexander said. "It's new to us. We're hoping to be able to use it to expand our English Language program... It's something we feel is growing very quickly... We continue to enroll students with different types of languages than we're used to."

Assistant Superintendent Jackie Nielsen said there were around eight kids in the EL program around five years ago.

"We're looking at 30 to 40 kids," Nielsen said. "We have grown leaps and bounds."

The funding will go to helping expand on personnel to work with students who speak English as a second language.

The Board approved raising the cost of lunch for adults by $.25, from $4 to $4.25. Nielsen said the State Education Department recommended that price and that the district would have to foot the bill to offset costs it didn't follow that recommendation.

In other business:

The Board raised the rate of pay to First Student, the district's bussing service, by 3%. The adjustment was part of the four-year contract with the company, though First Student requested a higher 6.9% adjustment because of its staffing shortages.

The next regular Board meeting will be Monday, September 12, at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building.