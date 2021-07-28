Beatrice receives over $3 million in federal funding for COVID relief

Tempelmeyer noted that the potential project costs total roughly $837,000.

“What we’re proposing will leave about $200,000 in our cash reserves for the next emergency,” Tempelmeyer said. “We know at some point, something is going to happen, and we’re proposing we leave additional funds for the next rainy day that occurs.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Council member Bob Morgan said he thinks the list of projects looks reasonable.

“We’re talking about spending $837,000 of this fund, and it is all for purposes that are extremely needed, warranted, positive, and part of public safety,” Mayor Stan Wirth said.

Tempelmeyer said the city will also receive two payments of $1.1 million each in American Rescue Plan Act funds. He said compared to the CARES Act, ARPA has many rules and regulations on what the money can be used for.

“ARPA has four categories that are eligible. It has to refund the public health and emergency, or its negative economic impacts, or it has to respond to workers performing essential work, or it has to be for provision of government services to extend further reduction of revenue,” Tempelmeyer said. “And/or for number four, it has to make necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”