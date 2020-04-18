Beatrice receives showcase community award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska economic development officials have taken notice of progress made in Gage County, and named Beatrice the winner of the statewide showcase award.

The award was announced by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development as part of community development week, and followed a lengthy application process by area organizations that work to improve the community.

“When we put together our application, they asked us to answer questions along the lines of what was our community doing with regards to collaboration and working together,” said Micahel Sothan, director of Main Street Beatrice. “Not just among organizations and civic leaders but also with residents, how were we engaging residents and asking us to talk about the community goals that were out there and partnerships we created.”

The award is bestowed for outstanding achievements in community and economic development over the past five years.

In downtown Beatrice, a more than $3 million revitalization effort has transformed streetscapes and businesses, restoring life and vibrancy to the historic heart of the city while sparking new commerce and tourism.