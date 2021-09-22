 Skip to main content
Beatrice recycling center moves west of City Auditorium
Beatrice recycling center moves west of City Auditorium

  • Updated
recycling

Citizens utilize the City of Beatrice's new recycling collection site at Third and Ella Street on Tuesday. The site is west of the City Auditorium, and replaces the previous sites at the Standing Bear Trail on South Sixth Street, and Beatrice Skate Park off of West Court Street.

 Monica Brich

The City of Beatrice has a new, consolidated location for collecting recycling, located at Third and Ella Street, west of the City Auditorium. The move was made by Midwest Area Refuse Solutions or MARS, which is managed by the city.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer discussed the relocation during a city council meeting Monday evening.

“There will be message boards at the current sites letting people know that it’s been relocated and where it’s at,” Tempelmeyer said. “We’ve got the signage up at the new site, we’ve got the lights, we’ve got the cameras. So everything should be set up for the public at that location.”

Previously, recycling was collected from sites at the Standing Bear Trail on South Sixth Street, and Beatrice Skate Park off of West Court Street.

According to the city’s website, the collection site has two recycling trailers for mixed dry recyclables including plastics, cans and papers, and two roll-off containers for corrugated cardboard that contains no styrofoam or packing materials. The consolidated site is accessible 24 hours per day and under surveillance to discourage misuse.

