Beatrice Regional Orchestra begins season

The Beatrice Regional Orchestra opened its 2021-2022 season on Tuesday evening at the Hevelone Center. Kevin Boesiger, conductor, led the orchestra in "Classics Forever." The next event of the Beatrice Regional Orchestra will be Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Hevelone Center with a holiday themed evening.
The orchestra is made up of musicians from across Southeast Nebraska. Membership is open to players high school age and above. To learn more go to www.beatriceregionalorchestra.com or their Facebook page