Beatrice Regional Orchestra, Community band hold performance

The Beatrice Regional Orchestra presented the "’Tis the Season" concert on Tuesday evening at the Hevelone Center.

The orchestra is made up of musicians from Southeast Nebraska. Kevin Boesiger serves as the Conductor.

In addition, the Beatrice Community Band also performed several holiday themed selections. Lindsey Bogatz serves as the Conductor for the Band.

The audience was also invited to sing-a-long with three Christmas carols.

The Beatrice Regional Orchestra plans to perform in March with a "For the Family" themed concert.

