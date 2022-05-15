Beatrice Regional Orchestra conductor stepping down after May concert

Kevin Boesiger will wave his baton for the final time as conductor of the Beatrice Regional Orchestra on Tuesday, May 17.

Boesiger, who has served as conductor since 2010, is stepping down. The orchestra’s “Name That Tune” concert will feature a variety of music and a reception in honor of Boesiger.

Boesiger said the May, season-ending concert is usually on the lighter side.

“The May Concert is more of pops concert,” he said. “Expect to hear some show tunes… There will be a really big variety of music.”

Boesiger said audience members can test their musical prowess by guessing what each song is.

“There will be clues for each tune, and they’ll see how many notes they can name that tune in,” he said. “We were looking for ways to get the audience more engaged in the concert, and we figured that would be a fun way.”

The concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Hevelone Center on Tuesday night. Tickets cost $5 and are free for students.

Boesiger said his final time conducting comes with a mix of somberness and joy.

“A lot of these players have been here the entire time I’ve been here,” he said. “I’m really going to miss them.”

Living in Omaha, Boesiger said the trek out every Tuesday night grew wearying over time, and his job as a director of music at a church in Omaha keeps him more than busy.

Southeast Community College music instructor Jon Gruett will take Boesiger’s place next season.

“I think Jon will run the orchestra very smoothly,” Boesiger said. “…“I hope they can continue to grow and continue to get people to come out and see the concerts. It’s a challenge because Beatrice doesn’t have a college orchestra program like Lincoln and Omaha have… It’s a challenge to keep string players and keep the orchestra going.”

Boesiger found the orchestra in its infancy, with its start in 2009, and guided it through a growth spurt.

“I think it’s gotten stronger,” he said. “It took us a long time to really establish that we actually have an orchestra in the community. We have even had the Omaha Symphony come down, and we got to play alongside them… I think our audience has grown some since the orchestra first started.”

The orchestra’s Hevelone Center concerts have had up to 600 attendees in the past. Boesiger said he’s enjoyed bringing in guest conductors and featuring different members of the community in the orchestra’s performances.

Boesiger said he hopes he’s left a mark on the members of the orchestra and the community.

“I’ve tired to pick music that would challenge us and make us better musicians,” he said. “I’m just hoping we’ve all kind of grown and become better musicians in the years I’ve been with the group.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0