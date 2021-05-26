Beatrice Regional Orchestra holds first in-person performance since COVID

In the first time in over a year, the Beatrice Regional Orchestra had an in-person concert at the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday.

The theme for the evening was musicals, movies and melodies, with the orchestra starting with medleys from “The Greatest Showman," “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The King and I."

“It’s good to be back,” Conductor Kevin Boesiger said. “We’ve been in rehearsal now for this concert since about the first part of the year, but in April was when we were finally able to come back to the school and come together as one group.”

Boesiger explained that after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the orchestra’s concert last May, the orchestra started performing in sections in the basement of Brick and Mortar Realty. He said the orchestra pre-recorded and live streamed a few pieces in November, and shared performances of the different sections on Facebook as a winter concert.

“And then finally in April, the school was gracious enough to let us come back to the high school band room,” Boesiger said. “And I think that first rehearsal we had where we were all together was pretty fun, because we had not been together for so long. We are super excited…Our goal, obviously, is that as we go into the fall, we’ll be able to get back to a normal season next year.”