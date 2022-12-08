Beatrice Regional Orchestra hosts "A festival of carols"

The Beatrice Regional Orchestra will take the stage on Sunday afternoon for a Christmas concert.

“A Festival of Carols” is the theme of the performance. Dr. Jon Gruett, Conductor, said he is excited for the show.

“So many places require that musical directors stay away from sacred materials in the interest of separation of church and state,” he said. “But not here. The Board of Directors encouraged us to do hymns.

“We are trying to stay away from more secular carols.”

He said the arrangements that were chosen were to highlight traditions from different countries. The carols are known and traditional.

“It’s so nice that Beatrice has its own orchestra and we can feature traditional music," he said. "We will also be doing a Christmas sing-a-long. Another part of the concert is a celebration of the Cosgrove Music Club which is celebrating their 100th anniversary."

The Cosgrove Music Club was founded in 1922 by Madame Sara Cosgrove from Chicago. It is a Music Club for women actively engaged in teaching or performance of music in the Beatrice area.

“They support the arts in the area by continuing their knowledge and appreciation in music," he said.

Approximately 31 members of the orchestra will perform on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hevelone Center. Tickets are available just before the concert for $10 for adults. Students are free.

The stage decorations are furnished by Envision Landscapes.