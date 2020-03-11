Beatrice Regional Orchestra performs eras concert with area choir students

The Romantic Era, Baroque Era and the 1960s were represented in the Hevelone Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday evening as the Beatrice Regional Orchestra held the third concert of its 11th season.

The orchestra's theme for the evening was eras, as part of the overarching theme this season of unity and diversity.

The orchestra was founded in 2009 by Connie Moon, and is made up of musicians from greater Southeast Nebraska.

“We were going to be here all night if I tried to cover absolutely all of the different eras there are. So you’re just getting a few pieces of it,” Conductor Kevin Boesiger said.

They performed “And I Love Her” by The Beatles, as well as “Procession of the Nobles," “Georgian Tunes” and “Bacchanale."

Choir students from Beatrice High School and Crete High School joined the orchestra for the second half of the evening, performing “Singers, Arise," “Deep River," “Will There Really be a Morning” and “Lift Up Your Voice, Rejoice." The pieces were all written or arranged by Victor C. Johnson, and he guest conducted the orchestra for those songs.