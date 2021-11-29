Beatrice Regional Orchestra prepares for performance

The Beatrice Regional Orchestra will perform its holiday concert at the Hevelone Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Led by Kevin Boesiger, the group has been meeting each week since their October concert to prepare for this upcoming one.

Boesiger has worked in church music throughout his career works, alongside working as a clinician and choral conductor. He began conducting for the orchestra in the spring of 2010, a year after the orchestra’s founding.

Boesiger said the Beatrice Regional Orchestra spans a 40-mile area in radius.

"It's just a great group of people," he said. "We usually play with about 25-30. It has a very big variation of ages and backgrounds and what they do."

That range extends into how the orchestra’s members approach music. No one in the orchestra plays professionally, and Boesiger said they’re at different levels of experience. Some are just starting or getting back into playing. Some have played their whole lives.

“There’s not anybody here who feels like they need to be the star of the show,” Boesiger said. “They’re really great at coming together to make really great music. They work well together.”

Boesiger said he like to challenge the orchestra’s members, a vestige of his training in music education.

“I usually try to pick one or two pieces that I know is going to be a push and a stretch for us, and then I pick a few that can be knocked out in a couple of practices,” he said. “I think everyone wants to become better.”

The Dec. 7 concert will feature Christmas music.

"For this Christmas concert, it's the standard, traditional Christmas favorites,” Boesiger said. “Lots of carols. Lots of music to get everybody in the holiday spirit.”

Jeff Davis, a leading member of the orchestra and local lawyer, started playing the orchestra when Boesiger stepped up to lead the group, took a couple of years off and rejoined.

"I’m not looking for another week night to fill up with an event, but I just always go home from rehearsal feeling a little happier,” Davis said. “We’re a group of people who might not have a lot in common other than coming together for this. We’re all just people who enjoy playing music.”

Playing in the orchestra requires no audition, and Boesiger said they’re always looking for new members. Tickets to the concert will cost $5 for adults and are free for students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0