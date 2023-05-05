The Beatrice Regional Orchestra will perform on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hevelone Center. The winner of the Young Soloist Competition Andrew Harms will be featured.

Conductor Dr. Jon Gruett said it’s a celebration of spring with a focus on youth.

“We’re hoping to foster more interest from the youth in the area,” he said. “Our first selection is the Youth Overture.”

Students from the recently opened Beatrice String Studio will be joining the orchestra for the Youth Overture.

Joeley Weers of Diller has been playing the violin for three to four years. She also plays the piano, guitar, and saxophone.

“I was really interested in learning the violin because orchestral music is cool,” she said. “I also want to learn an instrument in every genre. It’s a new skill set so that is great.”

Weers is interested in majoring in music and taking some music theory courses when she attends college. She is currently a sophomore at Diller-Odell.

“I love music and am so excited,” she said.

Andrew Harms of Sterling will be doing an alto saxophone solo accompanied by the piano. As winner of the competition, he will also receive a scholarship.

The Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II will be the second piece performed. Gruett said they orchestra has not done any of “The Waltz King’s” music since he had been involved as the conductor.

“It’s a great opportunity for the orchestra to play in a Viennese style,” he said.

Some Irish tunes will also be a part of the program. Also an orchestral suite based on The Sound of Music and another based on The King and I.

A musical petting zoo will be available after the concert and during the refreshments.

“It’s an opportunity for people to have some hands-on experience with different instruments,” he said. “They try it out and see if they would like it. The intention is to get more people involved in the orchestra.”

Tickets will be for sale at the entrance for $10 for adults. Students are free.