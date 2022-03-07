Beatrice Regional Orchestra to perform Tuesday night

Area residents can enjoy music from orchestral instruments, multiple choirs and even a typewriter at the Beatrice Regional Orchestra’s spring concert on Tuesday, March 8.

Kevin Boesiger, conductor of the Beatrice Regional Orchestra, said the spring concert offers a special opportunity to showcase a wide range of talent.

“Traditionally we do this in March,” Boesiger said. “We bring in a guest composer and guest conductor to work with some of the high school choirs. And so the high school choir from Beatrice, the high school choir from Waverly and some of the singers from Diller-Odell will be our schools that are here.”

Boesiger said the theme of the concert is “For the Family” and is geared toward getting children interested in orchestral music.

“Most of our patrons that come to the concert are older people, so we’re trying to encourage some younger families to come out on top of that” he said. “So we’re doing a lot of lighter music that kids would enjoy and things that would be for a family setting. We’re doing a big work that’s highlighting all the themes of the Harry Potter movies… Just a lot of fun music.”

The concert’s guest composer and conductor, Patti Drennan, was born and raised in Oklahoma. She said she taught high school music for nearly 30 years while also writing and composing her own work. She now has more than 700 published anthems and around 15 piano books.

Drennan said she’s excited about the chance to perform live music in Beatrice, especially as the country is recovering from two years of isolation.

“I don’t think you could ever say music is going to be snuffed out by the pandemic,” Drennan said. “Music has survived for thousands of years. I think it will come back as strong as ever… I’m so excited about live music returning. It’s such a blessing to my life, and I think it is for a lot of other people, too. I’ve heard many people say that they’ve missed it so much. Without live music, there was a void in a lot of people’s lives… You can’t just replace it with television or some other scenario. It provides comfort. It’s like a healing balm.”

Drennan, on top of guest conducting, will perform a vocal solo during the concert.

Boesiger said the most challenging aspect of the concert is bringing all the moving parts together around a guest conductor, but he said the experience is always exhilarating. He said he thinks Drennan will be a great fit.

“I think this year in particular is the first time we brought in a woman conductor and composer,” he said. “I think that’s great especially for the younger girls in the program to see that this isn’t just something dead white guys do. It’s something they can aspire to, too.”

Boesiger said the show will be full of fun and interesting music, including his playing of the typewriter during Leroy Anderson’s “The Typewriter.”

“It really serves as the percussion section in the orchestra for that piece,” he said.

Tickets cost $5 for general admission and are free for students. The concert is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Hevelone Center.

