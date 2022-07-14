Beatrice resident discusses dog attack

Larry Kassebaum still wears the scars of last week’s dog attack.

Claw marks zig and zag in yellow, healing splotches up his arm. His right ear, lobe separated by the force of the German Shepherd’s teeth, is visibly stitched to the rest of his ear.

Kassebaum said it could’ve been much worse.

“The dog kept going for my neck,” he said. “I would’ve been dead if I wasn’t able to stop him… It took everything I had to stop him.”

Kassebaum, who lives at North 11th and Garfield streets and runs Triple A Antiques, said he was doing yard work with his wife, Joyce, last Tuesday morning. Joyce stepped inside to grab a drink around 11:15 a.m. Larry, standing over a small mound of pulled weeds, chatted with a neighbor.

“It all happened so quickly,” he said. “I heard a noise. I heard yelling. I remember seeing the dog jumping over the fence, and then it was on me. It was biting and scratching.”

Joyce came out to see Larry, 72 years old, barely fending off the 3-year-old dog, named Xander.

“I rushed over to the neighbor’s house and started knocking on the door,” Joyce said. “I told them the dog was attacking Larry.”

Joyce said the neighbor’s eldest son rushed out to help get Xander off Larry.

“It was probably only five minutes, but it felt like an hour,” Larry said.

Larry, still shaken, said what disturbs him most is the thought of Joyce being outside during the attack.

“If I would’ve gone inside for a drink instead, my wife wouldn’t be alive,” he said.

Larry said he was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital for vitals and pain medication. He was then transferred to the trauma floor of Bryan West in Lincoln.

Beatrice Police Department Captain Dan Moss has handled the case since last week. He is still processing the case and has not made a report public.

As of Thursday, police have not issued a citation to the owners.

“The only actual offense we have is dog-at-large,” Moss said. “Generally, when dogs get out for the first time, we don’t write citations. If it becomes a recurring problem, then we do. Obviously, when this one got out, there was a significant issue. But in the grand scheme of how serious this was, would a dog-at-large citation help anything? Probably not. So we’re just kind of letting the administrative side of things handle this.”

Those administrative protocols included Beatrice law enforcement taking the dog and putting it into a ten day rabies quarantine. The dog’s fate remains uncertain; Moss said it’s still being decided. Moss did not say if he recommended euthanasia.

Jennifer Zapata, one of the owners of the German Shepherd, said her dog had never been violent before.

"He was perfectly peaceful," Zapata said. "He was all bark and no bite up until this once instance... He never snapped at anyone. He knew how to calm everyone down... He was like a big teddy bear."

Zapata added her family feels it has experienced an administrative coldness and lack of transparency from Beatrice authorities.

"I have no paperwork," she said. "I have nothing... There's no way to say goodbye to him."

Larry said he looks back on past interactions with Xander and wishes he had said something sooner.

“I was trying to be a good neighbor,” he said. “I didn’t think anything like this would happen… I’m angry that it’s so easy to have a dangerous dog… I think the rules need to be amended for the severity of the case. It shouldn’t need to happen a second time for there to be a citation.”

Moss said the citation is a class 3 misdemeanor that could come with a fine. He said he would encourage Beatrice residents to report all instances of aggression to authorities.

“If we don’t hear about it, then we don’t have that history, and we can’t really do a whole lot,” he said. “…If you see something, don’t be afraid to report just for the simple fact that there can be a record.”

Moss also said that owners should have their pet’s rabies vaccination records up to date and easily accessible. In this case, Xander had been vaccinated but was overdue on a booster.