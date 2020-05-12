Beatrice resident reflects on crash anniversary during motorcycle awareness month

Dennis Lyons is lucky to be alive, and he has the scars to prove it.
It’s been just over a year since Lyons was involved in a motorcycle crash in Beatrice that left him with life-threatening injuries.
On the evening of May 8, 2019 Lyons was riding his bright orange Harley Davidson on Court Street. He was heading home after visiting his sister as he approached the 12th Street intersection.
A northbound car was at the stop sign. The driver appeared to be stopping, then pulled into the intersection as Lyons approached.
Lyons clearly remembers hitting the passenger side of the car. He remembers locking the brakes on his bike, trying to stop before he hit the Buick Regal.
Then things went dark.
Lyons’ right arm was broken in eight places. His left elbow and collar bone both shattered. Pieces of his spine and nine ribs were broken, all on the left side.
He was in the Bryan West trauma unit for eight days because he had too many broken bones to be rehabbed, and was released to further heal.
Lyons has had four surgeries and 181 staples placed in his body to piece him back together.
The day his surgeon cleared Lyons to ride again, he went home and got back on a motorcycle.
“My first day in the hospital, I said ‘I’m not sure if I want to ride anymore’, but after that I knew it was too much of a passion for me not to ride,” Lyons said.
A year later the scars are still there, but they’re healing. He still doesn’t have full range of motion in his right arm, and memories of the crash still come rushing back on occasion when he rides his motorcycle past intersections with other vehicles.
On the anniversary of the collision, Lyons went on a ride with some friends.
He’s using his story to raise motorcycle awareness. He has placed his wrecked motorcycle on a trailer and used it as a parade float; displays signs at the Sonic Drive-In in Beatrice, where he is a co-owner; and is happy to share his story with anyone who asks in hopes that they'll also be reminded to watch for motorcycles.
May is national Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. According to Traffic Safety Marketing, the month aims to teach motorists standard motorcycle driving behaviors to learn how to drive safely around motorcycles on roadways, as well as for motorcyclists to increase their riding safety.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, there are hundreds of motorcycle crashes each year and more than a dozen fatalities as a result of those crashes.
Lyons noted that motorcycle awareness is the responsibility of both the motorcyclists and the drivers in other vehicles.
“I hope people hear my story and it reminds them to watch for motorcycle riders,” Lyons said. “We have families, we want to make it home. Keep an eye out for us. Always take that second look.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.