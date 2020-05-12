Beatrice resident reflects on crash anniversary during motorcycle awareness month

“My first day in the hospital, I said ‘I’m not sure if I want to ride anymore’, but after that I knew it was too much of a passion for me not to ride,” Lyons said.

A year later the scars are still there, but they’re healing. He still doesn’t have full range of motion in his right arm, and memories of the crash still come rushing back on occasion when he rides his motorcycle past intersections with other vehicles.

On the anniversary of the collision, Lyons went on a ride with some friends.

He’s using his story to raise motorcycle awareness. He has placed his wrecked motorcycle on a trailer and used it as a parade float; displays signs at the Sonic Drive-In in Beatrice, where he is a co-owner; and is happy to share his story with anyone who asks in hopes that they'll also be reminded to watch for motorcycles.

May is national Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. According to Traffic Safety Marketing, the month aims to teach motorists standard motorcycle driving behaviors to learn how to drive safely around motorcycles on roadways, as well as for motorcyclists to increase their riding safety.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, there are hundreds of motorcycle crashes each year and more than a dozen fatalities as a result of those crashes.