Beatrice restaurant closes for business
Beatrice restaurant closes for business

Northridge 4 (copy)

Godfather’s Pizza permanently closed for business this week after 10 years.

 Scott Koperski

A pizza restaurant announced this week it closed for good.

Godfather’s Pizza, at 556 Sargent St., was one of the earlier businesses to open in Northridge Village. Its last day of business was Sunday, Aug. 8.

According to a Facebook post, high wages, food costs and loss of sales during the pandemic were all factors in the business closing.

The restaurant just celebrated 10 years in business after opening in July 2011.

