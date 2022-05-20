Beatrice restaurant damaged after crash

A Beatrice restaurant is closed following a crash into the side of the building Thursday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. an elderly man driving a silver Cadillac SUV went to Sonic Drive In in Beatrice. The driver told police he was going to park in a stall and hit the wrong pedal, missing the empty spot and colliding with the rear of a Jeep in the next stall.

The Jeep was pushed into the building, and the police report noted significant damage to both vehicles, as well as the building. Beatrice Fire and Rescue was called, and cleared all involved of any medical injuries.

Friday afternoon the restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it will be closed until further notice due to broken pipes in the wall, with hopes of opening sometime Saturday.

