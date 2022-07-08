Beatrice restaurant planning new building

A fast food restaurant in Beatrice will be demolished this year to make room for a new building.

The Beatrice Runza location will close its doors later this month. The building will be demolished, and a new Runza restaurant will be built in the same location at Sixth and Hoyt streets.

“Runza has been part of the Beatrice community since 1979,” Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza, said in a press release. “We are excited to bring our updated look and new store layout to the area.”

A mobile kitchen will be positioned at the back of the lot throughout the construction to serve drive thru, walk-up, and orders made through Runza’s mobile app.

“In addition to keeping our great team busy during the rebuild, we will offer a limited menu to satisfy our customers’ cravings,” Jon Anderson, Managing Partner and General Manager, said in the press release.

The new location is scheduled to open in late fall.

A design for the location features an outdoor dining area to the south of the building, and one vehicle entrance from Sixth Street, where there are currently two. The design also features two drive thru lanes.