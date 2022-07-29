Beatrice restaurant to close this weekend

A Beatrice restaurant announced it will be closing its doors for good this week.

Legends of Nebraska's last day of operation will be Saturday, July 30.

The announcement was made via the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“First off, on behalf of all of us at Legends, we would like to thank each and every one of you for supporting us in the past three years,” the post said. “It's because of your constant loyalty that we have been able to make it through some of the toughest times we have seen in the industry.

“With that said, I now have to fill everyone in on what's going on. It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the closing of Legends of Nebraska.”

The restaurant has operated in Beatrice's Indian Creek Mall since 2019.

Prior to that, it operated in Clatonia, known as Legends of Clatonia, and focused on the town’s history and heritage displaying a large collection of Clatonia memorabilia, photos, school uniforms, yearbooks and other items.

The business operated in Clatonia for around seven years.