Beatrice Runza location being demolished

Workers on Wednesday morning started demolishing the Runza restaurant building in Beatrice.

The building will be demolished, and a new Runza restaurant will be built in the same location at Sixth and Hoyt streets.

A mobile kitchen will be positioned at the back of the lot throughout the construction to serve drive thru, walk-up, and orders made through Runza’s mobile app.

The new location is scheduled to open in late fall.

A design for the location features an outdoor dining area to the south of the building, and one vehicle entrance from Sixth Street, where there are currently two. The design also features two drive thru lanes.