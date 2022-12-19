 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beatrice Runza reopens

runza

Beatrice's Runza restaurant recently reopened the public. The building was demolished earlier this year and rebuit. 

 Christina Lyons Daily Sun

Wayne Goetz, of Virginia, and a few customers were the first to enjoy the newly rebuilt Beatrice Runza Restaurant when it reopened the dining room last Tuesday.

In late July the building was demolished and rebuilt offering a larger dining room, two drive thru lanes and an outdoor-dining areas to the south of the building. A mobile kitchen was on the back of the lot and served customers.

“Runza has been part of the Beatrice community since 1979," Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza National said in a press release. "We are excited to bring our updated look and new store layout to the area."

